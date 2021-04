Josephine Monberg

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is in short supply and companies like ViaQuest need to protect their health care workers during COVID-19. Listen to this episode of Industry Insights by SAP to hear how SAP partner, Premikati, was able to use the SAP Ariba Spot Buy catalog to provide ViaQuest with much needed PPE. Josephine Monberg interviews Chad Buchanan, COO and General Counsel Premikat, and Amanda Overmyer, VP of Sales ViaQuest, about this great success story.