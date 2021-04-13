Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In this video, we will learn about the fundamentals of the asynchronous nature of Node.js. We will also see how this asynchronous capability allows for non-blocking input and output. This technique is one of the basic things that makes Node.js development different from other JavaScript development and also creates one of the reasons for its growing popularity. We will see how these techniques are applied to common operations like HTTP web service calls or even SAP HANA database access.