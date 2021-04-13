Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In this video we return to the topic of application level security. We will take the scopes and attributes we defined in the xs-security.json and add hooks to check for them within XSJS, XSODATA, pure Node.js, and the Application Router (web module). Then we will see how to create a role for the role templates generated from the UAA instances creation for our application.