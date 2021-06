SAP HANA Basics For Developers: Part 9.5 Node.js: Stored Procedures

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Next, we want to see how to call Stored Procedures from Node.js. The logic needed is different from selects as you call the loadProcedure function and then pass a specific interface structure to call the procedure.