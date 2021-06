Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. You might have noticed that the default Node.js programming approach is to use callbacks/event handlers for each operation. This is because even the different parts of a database request (connection, prepared statement, execution, etc) are all non-blocking operations.