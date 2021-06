Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Now we want to write some custom Node.js logic for our own REST services as well as exits in the CAP CDS Odata framework. We can combine both options together into a single srv module and use Node.js Express module to handle the internal routing to different blocks of code.