Community Live

SAP HANA Basics For Developers: Part 9.14 Node.js: CAP OData V4 with Exits

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In this video we want to return to the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model based Odata V4 services that we created earlier. Now that we know more about Node.js development in general, we are ready to develop more advanced Odata V4 services which utilize exits to allow us to override or extend the generic provider framework.

