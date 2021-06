Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Our next video part in this section will demonstrate the ease at which you can tap into the powerful web sockets capabilities of node.js. We will use web sockets to build a simple chat application. Any message sent from the SAPUI5 client side application will be propagated by the server to all listening clients.