Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. A few videos ago, we saw some of the basics of the new JavaScript class capabilities of ES6. In this exercise we want to expand upon this topic and learn more about the objected oriented programming concepts that are possible in Node.js.