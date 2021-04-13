Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. We’ve already seen how key Node.js functionality is provided by non-SAP open source modules. You’ve used express, async, and others already in this exercise. Now we will see other common programming tasks can be accomplished without the need of SAP provided APIs. We will convert database query results to Microsoft Excel, utilize ZIP compression, and XML parsing – all using existing open source Node.js Modules.