Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Back in Part 4 when we created our project, a Node.js module for Odata V4 service enablement was created as well. This srv module currently has an empty service definition in the my-service.cds file.