SAP HANA Basics For Developers: Part 8.8 XSODATA: OData V2 Create with Exits

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. This video will explore OData V2 Create operations and how we can use XSJS or SQLScript exits in the XSODATA to add our own custom logic to a service.