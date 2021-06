Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. This video will be a bit different from all others. Instead of following along step-by-step or working toward a very specific final product; this video exercise will instead allow you to explore various JavaScript language features.