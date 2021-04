Thomas Jung

SAP HANA embraces the concepts of a micro-service architecture. This means that different parts of the same overall application might be separated into separate services. This is true also of the database services. So far we have purchase order data in our db module. However we also want user data but that should be a completely separate HDI container. In this video we will create a second HDB module and HDI container service and configure access and synonyms between the two.