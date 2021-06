Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In this video we explore the UI5 Evolution project and how we can modernize our usage of UI5. We revisit some of the SAPUI5 applications from previous videos and show how to update them for UI5 Evolution.