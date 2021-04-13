Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. As we saw in the previous video, it is possible to perform multiple operations in one request. This is particularly useful in situations where you are inserting objects with a parent/child relationship. But what happens when you create both objects via generated keys on the server side. In one batch how can you also create the relationship between the objects as well? This video will look at how to perform just such a ‘deep insert’ in one batch and will rely upon many of the techniques covered in previous videos.