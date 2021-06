Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Often you might want to send more than one operation to the server at a time. The Odata $batch operation allows this. In this video we will extend the odataCRUD project from the previous video to allow the creation of multiple records at a time.