Community Live

SAP HANA Basics For Developers: Part 10.2 SAPUI5 and Text Bundles

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In most of these exercises we will simply hard code our texts to keep everything simple. However in real applications, text strings should be maintained separately so they can easily be translated. Now we will adjust the HelloWorld application to use a text bundle.

