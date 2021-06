Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. Now its time to combine many things we’ve learned together. We will adjust the OData V2 creation UI from earlier to update it to work with our SAP Cloud Application Programming Model CDS-based OData V4 service and its annotations. This will also allow us to test the Create/Update OData V4 exits from earlier as well.