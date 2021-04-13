Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. With the OData V2 services based upon XSODATA, we were able to do some dynamic things in the UI based upon the metadata (such as column headers of tables). But with OData V4 and the new SAP Cloud Application Programming Model based services, we have much larger range of metadata which can be defined via CDS annotations that is expected by Fiori based applications. These new features allow us to define nearly everything about the UI (value helps, sort options, columns for output, etc) in a declarative way within the CDS files.