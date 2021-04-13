Community Live

Thomas Jung

This series is based upon SAP HANA on premise and SAP HANA, express edition - HANA 2.0 with XSA and SAP Web IDE for SAP HANA. Originally recorded in January 2019. In Exercise 1 a simple SAPUI5 Hello World application was generated for us by the module creation wizard. The bootstrap for SAPUI5 points the publicly hosted UI5 library. However a recent addition to XSA was to deliver SAPUI5 as its own Micro-Service for local consumption. Let’s now adjust our web project and this index.html hello world example to use the local SAPUI5 Micro-service.