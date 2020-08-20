Community Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLPNW...
Rarely will you work only within the data model of your own application. Most applications will need to access data from other HDI containers or classic HANA Schemas. In this episode we will see the steps to access a Classic Schema. We will use SFLIGHT schema (available here: https://github.com/SAP-samples/hana-x... ) to simulate a classic ERP or S/4 schema. We will see the setup of the User Provided Service, how to create hdbgrants and finally creating synonyms to the foreign schema. We will also explorer the concept of structure privileges and how to extend those to be used by the container technical user as well.
0:00 Introduction
3:58 SFLIGHT Security Setup
9:28 Create User Provided Service
13:28 Extend mta.yaml with new resource
14:51 Add User Provided Service to default-env.json
17:38 Service Replacements concept
21:16 hdbgrants
26:04 Synonyms
27:40 Bringing SFLIGHT Tables into CDS
39:24 Structured Privileges
45:13 default_access_role.hdbrole
50:10 Closing