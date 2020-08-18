Community Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLPNW...
This week we will continue building the data model, focusing on the Transactional (Purchase Order Header and Items) portions. We will also see how to still leverage SQLDLL based artifacts (like hdbtable, hdbview, hdbconstraint, and hdbindex) alongside our CDS modeled entities.
0:00 Introduction
2:55 Purchase Order Header
8:32 Purchase Order Items
12:11 Annotations
16:02 Views
22:14 Build
24:54 Views that bridge Master Data and Transactional
30:25 Testing it all from DB Explorer
39:33 DB Constraints on CDS Entities
44:00 DB Modeling with SQLDDL artifacts
49:57 Closing