Community Live

Thomas Jung

A few weeks ago we looked at the newly updated source code sample based upon the most recent HANA development openSAP course. This new sample includes the latest features from SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Cloud Application Programming Model, and SAPUI5.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLPNW...

We've also recently seen how to being using the SAP HANA Cloud trial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wyi5E...

Next Episode (Part 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJrKR...

Now we are going to begin a larger journey and see how this new source code sample was built. We will start from a clean trial system and rebuilt the entire source code sample together here via a series of videos. We will start by setting up our project, creating the HDI container, deploying a first test entity into the database and finally pushing this newly setup project to Git.

0:00 Introduction

2:49 Recap of the SAP HANA Cloud trial setup so far

6:08 Starting Business Application Studio

8:29 Connect Business Application Studio to CF Org and Space

9:23 NPM configuration

10:03 Install hana-cli

11:24 Update CDS Development Kit

13:45 CDS init to create the project

18:16 Adjust package.json for HANA Cloud

21:18 First CDS build

23:41 Changing the default CDS build targets

25:40 hana-cli to initialize the db folder

28:50 Creating the HDI Container

37:00 Deploy the DB module to HANA

40:43 Checking the deploy in Database Explorer

44:04 Push project to Git

50:01 Closing






