Community Live

On this, the fourth edition of the Women in Supply Chain themed series of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Isabelle Leclerc. Isabelle has worked in Supply Chain for over 20 years in a number of senior roles, and currently she is Vice President Supply Chain at Cascades. Cascades is a $5bn packaging and paper products company based near Montreal, Canada and they are manufacturers of tissue products, container board, and specialty paper products. I spoke with Isabelle initially about what the tissue paper industry supply chain looked like, and what challenges they addressed pre-covid. Of course, given the many news cycles that have been devoted to toilet paper, particularly at the start of the lockdowns globally, I had to ask Isabelle how this had impacted Cascades.Isabell also mentioned several times how important sustainability is to Cascades, so I asked her to expand on the reasons behind that, and what followed was a fascinating story about why the company was founded.We had great fun recording the podcast (and due to some technical difficulties, it took a number of calls to record the entire episode, so if you notice some inconsistencies in the audio quality, this is the reason), Isabelle is obviously deeply knowledgeable and she spoke to the importance of business planning, sustainability, and how the coronavirus impacted Cascades supply chain - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.