Community Live

Tom Raftery

I published a podcast at the start of April with SAP SVP Martin Barkman where he announced that SAP were making some of the Digital Supply Chain Software solutions available to customers for free for 90 days initially to help them respond to the Coronavirus pandemic.On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast I wanted to find out how that program is progressing, so I invited Mindy Davis onto the show. Mindy is Head of Global Marketing for SAP Digital Supply Chain so I asked her about the uptake of the offer, and also about its potential for others.We had a great chat, and I loved that Mindy brought up the oft overlooked health and safety implications that coronavirus has for companies - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!