Community Live

Tom Raftery

For the second episode of the Women in Supply Chain series I decided to invite Cathy Roberson (aka @cmroberson06 on Twitter) back on the show (fittingly Cathy was my guest on the second episode of this Digital Supply Chain podcast way back in July of 2019). Cathy is Founder and President of global logistics research and consulting firm Logistics Trends & Insights LLC.Cathy and I had a great conversation around resilience, agility, and transparency in supply chains - particularly with respect to the current coronavirus pandemic and how different industries supply chains have responded.