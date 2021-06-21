Community
Community Live
What's Happening In The CPG Supply Chain? A Chat With Consumer Brands Association's Tom Madrecki
Tom Raftery
June 21, 2021
The US
Consumer Brands Association
came out recently with their
Q1 Economic Pulse report
which showed that demand for consumer-packaged goods is not letting up any time soon. All the demand has contributed to a supply chain at its breaking point.
To learn more I invited
Tom Madrecki
to come on the podcast. Tom is Vice President of Supply Chain at the Consumer Brands Association, so no better person to have on to discuss the ongoing impacts on supply chains.
More from The Digital Supply Chain Podcast
Open Channel on Spotify
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Sustainable supply chain strategies - a chat with Atos' Prof dr Abbas Shahim, and PadmaPrasad Munirathinam
Tom Raftery
June 17, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Using Data to Unlock Insights in the Agricultural Supply Chain - a Chat With Proagrica's Lindsay Suddon
Tom Raftery
June 14, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Transform to Net Zero - Industry 4.0 and Sustainability - a Chat with Wipro's Ganesh Bukka, and SAP's Pavneet Bedi
Tom Raftery
June 11, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
The all new SAP Business Network - what is it, and why would I want one? A Chat with Matthew Easlea
Tom Raftery
June 7, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Automating warehouse decision making - a chat with Cognitops co-founder and CEO Alex Ramirez
Tom Raftery
June 4, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Reducing waste in medical supply chains with the circular economy - a chat with Lifecycle Revive's Andy Straisfeld
Tom Raftery
May 31, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Industry 4.0, Partners, and importance of extending beyond factory walls - a chat with Vanessa Molina and Pavneet Bedi
Tom Raftery
May 28, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Supply Chain Resilience with Integrated Business Planning - a chat with SAP and Oliver Wight
Tom Raftery
May 24, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Standards, standards organizations, and open source in Industry 4.0 - a chat with Erich Clauer
Tom Raftery
May 21, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Digitising your supply chain - a chat with Lenovo Chief Technologist and CTO, Dr Ajay Dholakia
Tom Raftery
May 17, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Bilateral and multilateral partnerships in Industry 4.0 - a chat with Alex Altermann and Nils Herzberg
Tom Raftery
May 14, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
SAP Digital Supply Chain Edition for SAP S4 HANA? A chat with Sandy Markin
Tom Raftery
May 10, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
The importance of the partner ecosystem in Industry 4.0 - a chat with Dominik Metzger and Nils Herzberg
Tom Raftery
May 7, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
The Intersection of Sustainability, Technology, and New Business Models in Supply Chain
Tom Raftery
May 3, 2021
Unsupported media, please check source url!
Sustainable Supply Chains - new report released: A Chat With Richard Howells
Tom Raftery
April 30, 2021
Field Service Management in Supply Chain - A Chat with Craig Blumberg
Tom Raftery
April 26, 2021
Digitisation and Procurement in Supply Chains of the Middle East - PwC's Dr Bashar Eljawhari and Haitham Khalifa
Tom Raftery
April 23, 2021
Ensuring workers' rights in your supply chain - a chat with Diginex Solutions' Leanne Melnyk
Tom Raftery
April 19, 2021
Optimizing Warehouse Management - A Chat With Fulfilld co-founder and CTO Michael Pytel
Tom Raftery
April 16, 2021
Increasing Supply Chain Visibility with Integration - A Chat With Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan
Tom Raftery
April 12, 2021
Winning Digital Transformation Strategies - a Chat With Howard Tiersky
Tom Raftery
April 9, 2021
Protecting Children, Your Business, and Supply Chain from Child Sexual Exploitation - A Chat With Anna Borgstrom
Tom Raftery
April 5, 2021
Easter Vacation 2021 Episode
Tom Raftery
March 29, 2021
Using Weather Related Data to Increase Supply Chain Resilience - a Chat With IBMs Paul Walsh
Tom Raftery
March 26, 2021
Digitizing the Global Grain Supply Chain - a chat with Naeem Zafar, co-founder, CEO of Telesense
Tom Raftery
March 22, 2021
Automation and digitisation in manufacturing and supply chains - a chat with IDC's Jan Burian
Tom Raftery
March 19, 2021
SAP 2021 Digital Supply Chain Strategy Released - a Chat with Franz Hero
Tom Raftery
March 15, 2021
Transforming Warehouse Operations - a Chat with GDT's Sam Carter, and MSCG's Neil Patel
Tom Raftery
March 12, 2021
Adding Robots in Minutes to Extended Warehouse Management - a chat with Dr Albrecht Ricken
Tom Raftery
March 8, 2021
Advanced Shipping and Receiving - a chat with Joerg Michaelis, and Peter Flensberg
Tom Raftery
March 5, 2021
Managing the Cold Chain - a chat with Deloitte's Subit Mathew
Tom Raftery
March 1, 2021
Strategies for Improving Fleet Efficiency - a chat with PowerFleet's Mark Stanton
Tom Raftery
February 26, 2021
Optimizing Your Supply Chain - a chat with Joseph Grobler
Tom Raftery
February 22, 2021
Post Covid Supply Chains Need to be Resilient, and Sustainable - a chat with Martin Barkman
Tom Raftery
February 19, 2021
Climate and Supply Chain Risk - a chat with Jacob Shapiro
Tom Raftery
February 15, 2021
Supply Chain Planning's Increasing Importance - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
February 12, 2021
How Covid and Industry 4.0 are Shaping the Post-Covid Manufacturing World - a Chat With Mike Lackey
Tom Raftery
February 8, 2021
Educating the Next Generation - a chat with Festo Didactic's Ted Rozier
Tom Raftery
February 5, 2021
Supply Chain Technology Trends - a chat with TekTok's Karin Bursa
Tom Raftery
February 1, 2021
Asset Performance Management and Maintenance Strategies - a chat with ERG's Sergey Margaryan
Tom Raftery
January 29, 2021
The Increasing Importance of Supply Chain and Digital Transformation - a chat with BDO's Eskander Yavar
Tom Raftery
January 25, 2021
Management of Human Rights in Your Supply Chain - a chat with PwC's Jan Herrmann
Tom Raftery
January 22, 2021
Using AI and Analytics in Supply Chain - a chat with Bridgei2i's Arun Krishnamurthy
Tom Raftery
January 18, 2021
The Siemens-SAP partnership explained - a chat with Joe Bohman and Keith Zobott
Tom Raftery
January 15, 2021
Managing Quality and Compliance in your Supply Chain - a chat with Qima CEO Sebastien Breteau
Tom Raftery
January 11, 2021
Digitisation, Digital Transformation, and Product as a Service - what's what? A Chat with Luke Smaul
Tom Raftery
January 8, 2021
Product Lifecycle Management and Enterprise Product Development - a chat with Mark Landrosh
Tom Raftery
November 19, 2020
Computer vision in supply chain - a chat with Cogniac
Tom Raftery
November 16, 2020
A platform to power the circular economy - a chat with Garr Punnett
Tom Raftery
November 13, 2020
Product Lifecycle Costing - a chat with Manthan Peshne
Tom Raftery
November 9, 2020
Digitizing your inventory with 3D printing - a chat with Ivaldi CEO Espen Sivertsen
Tom Raftery
November 6, 2020
Edge computing and IoT - enabling technologies for Industry 4.0 - a chat with Elvira Wallis
Tom Raftery
October 30, 2020
Fleets are going electric - a chat with PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe
Tom Raftery
October 26, 2020
Managing supply chains in uncertain times - a chat with Delaware's Richard Seel
Tom Raftery
October 19, 2020
Synchronised planning - realtime integrated planning for supply chains - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
October 16, 2020
End to end visibility at the Coca Cola Company - a chat with Jeff Markey
Tom Raftery
October 12, 2020
Digital Vehicle Hub - what's that, and why would I want one - a chat with Mukund Rao and Andreas Klaschka
Tom Raftery
October 9, 2020
Risk and Resilience in global supply chains: the McKinsey perspective - a chat with Knut Alicke
Tom Raftery
October 5, 2020
Risk management in times of Covid - a chat with Linx-AS CEO Jeff Frye
Tom Raftery
October 2, 2020
Circular economy - what is it, and why would I want one? A chat with Stephen Jamieson
Tom Raftery
September 28, 2020
Ensuring product compliance in your supply chain - a chat with Verisk 3E's Oliver Danckert
Tom Raftery
September 25, 2020
Industry 4.0 (the Industrial Internet of Things) and Supply Chain - a chat with Dominik Metzger
Tom Raftery
September 21, 2020
Industrial Internet of Things and Supply Chain - a chat with W. David Stephenson
Tom Raftery
September 17, 2020
Transportation Management and Logistics Business Network better together - a chat with Petra Diessner
Tom Raftery
September 14, 2020
Optimizing asset management for your digital supply chain - a chat with Tom Kurtz
Tom Raftery
September 11, 2020
Using machine learning to increase visibility, and forecasting in global shipping - a chat with Portcast.io
Tom Raftery
September 7, 2020
Managing geopolitical risk in supply chains - a chat with Perch Perspectives Jacob Shapiro
Tom Raftery
September 4, 2020
Post pandemic supply chains for student and practitioner - a chat with Penn State's Prof Justin Goldston
Tom Raftery
August 31, 2020
Robotics as a service for warehouse automation - a chat with inVia Robotics' Lior Elazary
Tom Raftery
August 27, 2020
Trust, Track, and Find items in your Supply Chain - a chat with LocatorX CEO Scott Fletcher
Tom Raftery
August 19, 2020
LiFi use cases in supply chain - a chat with Signify's David Soos
Tom Raftery
August 12, 2020
Digital Supply Chain - the August holiday edition!
Tom Raftery
August 5, 2020
Supply chain security - a chat with CakeBoxx Technologies' Michael Stolarczyk
Tom Raftery
July 30, 2020
Consumer behaviour shifts in the age of coronavirus, and its effects on supply chains - a chat with Richard Howells
Tom Raftery
July 28, 2020
Supply chain communities and Reddit - a chat with me!!!
Tom Raftery
July 24, 2020
Prescriptive analytics - what are they, and why would I want some (!) - a chat with Savi's Dr Heather Krieger
Tom Raftery
July 20, 2020
Analytics in present, and future supply chains - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
July 17, 2020
The Future of Business Planning in Supply Chain - A Chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
July 13, 2020
Survive (And Thrive?) Using Industry 4.0 Technologies in Your Supply Chain - A Chat with John Robinson
Tom Raftery
July 10, 2020
Startups in Supply Chain , and how-to engage with SAP - a chat with Christian Boos
Tom Raftery
July 6, 2020
Process mining and supply chain - a chat with Marcell Vollmer
Tom Raftery
July 3, 2020
Inventory Management in Digital Supply Chains - A Chat with Deborah Dull
Tom Raftery
June 29, 2020
End to End visibility in Supply Chains - a chat with Vishnu Arcot
Tom Raftery
June 26, 2020
Diversity & Inclusion in Supply Chain - a chat with Miguel Castro
Tom Raftery
June 22, 2020
Fleet management and electric vehicles - a chat with Samsara's Rushil Goel,
Tom Raftery
June 19, 2020
Supply chain planning and roof windows (!) - a chat with Velux' Head of Planning Philip Melchiors
Tom Raftery
June 15, 2020
IoT Location Services in Supply Chain - A Chat with Ed Chao, CEO of Polte
Tom Raftery
June 12, 2020
Mobility, asset, and logistics solutions - a chat with PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe
Tom Raftery
June 8, 2020
Warehouse management software, and pop-up warehouse offer, a chat with Richard Kirker
Tom Raftery
June 5, 2020
High fidelity data in supply chain, and project44 - a chat with Christian Piller
Tom Raftery
June 1, 2020
Fleet management and Electric Vehicles - a chat with Amply Power's Simon Lonsdale
Tom Raftery
May 29, 2020
Women in Supply Chain, the toilet paper supply chain in a pandemic - a chat with Cascades' Isabelle Leclerc
Tom Raftery
May 25, 2020
Industry 4.0 Case Study - A Chat with Weidmuller's Patrick-Benjamin Bok
Tom Raftery
May 22, 2020
Industry 4.0 and the Importance of the Ecosystem and Standards - A Chat with Nils Herzberg
Tom Raftery
May 18, 2020
Environment, Health and Safety systems in a coronavirus world - a chat with Mike Censurato
Tom Raftery
May 15, 2020
Women in Supply Chain, and Coronavirus solutions - a chat with Mindy Davis
Tom Raftery
May 11, 2020
Coronavirus, Industry 4.0, and Manufacturing: Strategies for Success - A Chat with Mike Lackey
Tom Raftery
May 8, 2020
How Asian Supply Chains have coped with the Coronavirus - a chat with Ash Pujari
Tom Raftery
May 4, 2020
Supply Chain disruptions - how to respond, a chat with Lorcan Sheehan (aka @lorcans)
Tom Raftery
April 30, 2020
Women in Supply Chain - a coronavirus themed chat with Cathy Roberson @cmroberson06
Tom Raftery
April 27, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Customer Rollouts - A Chat with Franz Hero
Tom Raftery
April 24, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain - A Chat with Itelligence's Wolfgang Moeller
Tom Raftery
April 20, 2020
Surviving coronavirus driven supply chain disruptions - a chat with MSCG
Tom Raftery
April 17, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Manufacturing - A Chat with Claudius Link
Tom Raftery
April 13, 2020
Climate 21, Supply Chain, and Climate Change - a chat with Toby Croucher
Tom Raftery
April 8, 2020
Supply Chains and the impact of the #Covid-19 #Coronavirus - a chat with Richard Howells (@HowellsRichard)
Tom Raftery
April 6, 2020
@SAP offers access to software to help combat the #Covid-19 #Coronavirus crisis
Tom Raftery
April 2, 2020
Women in Supply Chain a chat with @circular_nomad and @supplychnqueen
Tom Raftery
March 30, 2020
Industry 4.0, Discrete Industries, and the Covid-19 Coronavirus - A Chat with Stefan Krauss
Tom Raftery
March 23, 2020
Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and the Covid-19 Coronavirus - A Chat with Martin Barkman
Tom Raftery
March 19, 2020
Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and IoT/Edge Computing - A Chat with Elvira Wallis
Tom Raftery
March 15, 2020
Industry 4.0, Digital Supply Chain, and Sustainability - A Chat with Hans Thalbauer
Tom Raftery
March 9, 2020
Digital Supply Chain and Digital Logistics - A Chat with Till Dengel
Tom Raftery
February 21, 2020
The Advantages of Digital Supply Chains - A Conversation with Dr. Johannes Drooghaag
Tom Raftery
February 10, 2020
Digital Supply Chain and Fleets - A Conversation with Colin Sutherland
Tom Raftery
February 3, 2020
Digital Supply Chain Delivering People's Desires - A Chat with Dorit Shackleton
Tom Raftery
January 17, 2020