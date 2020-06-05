Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Richard Kirker. Richard is the Global Solution Lead for Extended Warehouse Management at SAP. Warehouse management is an area I know very little about (as will become quickly obvious as you listen to the podcast), and SAP is announcing an offer related to pop-up warehouses, something I know even less about (!), so I was keen to get Richard on to the podcast to educate me (and hopefully you too!)Richard patiently explained warehouse management to me, as well as the concept of pop-up warehouses, where the concept originated, and how they are more important than ever now that we are in a period of supply chain disruption. SAP's offer in this space will go live in a couple of days, and as soon as it does, I will link to the offer here, so do check back.Richard was a gracious guest, even laughing at my Indiana Jones reference - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.Now we are in June, I am trialling a new feature on the podcast - listeners stories. If you have a cool supply chain story you'd like featured on the show, send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!