Community Live

Using Weather Related Data to Increase Supply Chain Resilience - a Chat With IBMs Paul Walsh
Tom Raftery
March 26, 2021
Weather has a huge impact on supply chains - whether it is last month's cold snap in Texas, the drought in Taiwan and it's effect on the semiconductor industry, or simply rainy vs sunny days impact on the sale of umbrellas or ice cream, so I thought it was time to see what we could do about that.
I invited IBM's Global Director, Enterprise Weather Strategy Paul Walsh to come on the podcast to discuss ways we can use weather related data to our advantage in supply chains.