Tom Raftery

The maritime shipping industry has for a very long time been extremely opaque, analog, and consequently data poor. Fortunately that is starting to change. One company helping to change that is Singapore's Portcast.io. On this episode of the podcast, I was fortunate enough to get to chat with Nidhi Gupta (@NidhiG_Portcast on Twitter), co-founder and CEO of Portcast.io.