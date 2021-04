Community Live

Tom Raftery

Bridgei2i are an interesting company in the Supply Chain space, offering as they do AI and analytics to organisations via what they call accelerators.I invited Arun Krishnamoorthy , their VP of Supply Chain Analytics to come on the podcast to talk about what it is they do, and how it is different from other companies in the space.This was a really interesting episode of the podcast. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and as you can probably tell, I learned loads. I hope you do too.