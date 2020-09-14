Community Live

Tom Raftery

In SAP we have lots of different supply chain solutions. Two in particular Transportation Management (TM), and the Logistics Business Network (LBN), are very complementary and so SAP has an offer around them. I wanted to know more so I invited Petra Diessner, SAP's LBN Solution Manager, and Bill King, SAP's TM solution manager to come on the podcast to tell me about their respective solutions, why they work so well together, and about the SAP offer.We had a great chat, and I learned loads - I hope you will too!