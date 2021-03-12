Community Live

Transforming Warehouse Operations - a Chat with GDT's Sam Carter, and MSCG's Neil Patel
Tom Raftery
March 12, 2021
On today's episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast I welcomed back Neil Patel of MSCG and one of his customers, Sam Carter, GDT's Director of Warehouse and Logistics. We had a fascinating conversation about how Warehousing has changed in the last year, and where things are headed, best practices in warehousing, and some out of the box thinking (using facilities tours to turn your warehouse operations into a profit centre!).