Tom Raftery

Siemens and SAP announced a very significant partnership last year . My colleague, and occasional podcast guest Richard Howells wrote a nice explainer about the partnership which is also worth checking out, as is this quick video The partnership helps organisations accelerate time to value by enabling a digital thread throughout the manufacturing lifecycle, so I invited Joe Bohman Senior Vice President at Siemens' Digital Industries Software and Keith Zobott Global Vice President of Digital Products & Projects at SAP to come on the podcast to talk about it.