Community Live

The Intersection of Sustainability, Technology, and New Business Models in Supply Chain
Tom Raftery
May 3, 2021
Today Monday May 3rd is a bank holiday in many parts of Europe so, I'm keeping the podcast short today. No guest, just me, and I'm talking about the upcoming ASUG Best Practices SAP Supply Chain virtual conference which takes place on May 11-12th.
I mention that event in this episode because I will be giving the opening keynote on the morning of May 12th on the topic of The Intersection of Sustainability, Technology, and New Business Models in Supply Chain. I also mention in this podcast episode that I'm kicking off a new Industry 4.0 on Fridays series commencing this coming Friday May 7th.