Community Live

Tom Raftery

BDO is one of the largest accountancy firms globally and they recently released their 2021 Middle Market CFO Outlook Survey - an annual survey of 600 CFOs and amongst the findings was that supply chain has emerged as a top 3 challenge for the first time.

Curious to know more, I invited Eskander Yavar, leader of BDO’s US Manufacturing Practice to come on the podcast to discuss the survey. We had a really interesting chat about the survey, and the wider implications of digitisation, and digital transformation on organisations.