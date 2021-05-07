Community Live

The importance of the partner ecosystem in Industry 4.0 - a chat with Dominik Metzger and Nils Herzberg
Tom Raftery
May 7, 2021
On today's podcast we're kicking off a new Industry 4.0 on Fridays mini-series - themed broadly on the importance of partnerships, and the partner ecosystem in Industry 4.0.
For this inaugural episode I invited Dominik Metzger, Head of Product Management | Manufacturing and Industrial IOT at SAP, and Nils Herzberg, Global Head Strategic Partnerships & Industry 4.0, Digital Supply Chain at SAP to set some context.