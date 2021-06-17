Community Live

Sustainable supply chain strategies - a chat with Atos' Prof dr Abbas Shahim, and PadmaPrasad Munirathinam
Tom Raftery
June 17, 2021
Sustainability in supply chains is an extremely important topic these days. Atos do a huge amount of work in this space so I reached out to them to have someone come on to talk about what they're doing in the space.
I got to speak to not one, but two of their senior execs - Prof dr Abbas Shahim, Global Head of Digital Decarbonisation at Atos. Abbas drives end to end customer strategy on Decarbonization for Atos. And PadmaPrasad Munirathinam, CTO, Portfolio Solutions Head for SAP Practice. PadmaPrasad drives Strategy, Innovation, and Sustainability Eco-system.