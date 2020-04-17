Community Live

Tom Raftery

Update: 17 April 4pm CEST - I found an audio issue at around 22 minutes into this podcast, so I corrected it and uploaded the corrected audio. Apologies if this caused you any issues. Supply chains have never been hit with so many disruptions at once. A perfect storm of trade wars, an oil price crash, and then the coronavirus have seen global supply chains shocked like never before.In the midst of this, via a chat on LinkedIn I discovered that MSCG held a webinar for partners and customers on this very topic, so I invited the two webinar hosts, Dr Dan Bhide and Odell Smith to come on the podcast and talk about the comments, concerns, and learnings folks came away from the webinar with.I think it was a great chat, but don't take my word for it (I may be a bit biased ;) ), have a listen, and let me know what you think.A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!