Community Live

It is early April 2020 and the world is in the middle of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.The contagion has hugely impacted supply chains, and in some cases supply chains have hugely impacted the contagion, stepping up to allow automobile manufacturers pivot to building ventilators, airplane manufacturers switch to 3D printing protective visors, and drinks makers start making hand sanitisers. And that doesn't even start to get into the challenges facing grocery stores maintaining stock levels.In the midst of this Richard Howells wrote an excellent piece in Forbes titled Business As Unusual: Resiliency In Times Of Supply Chain Disruption examining how supply chains are coping with the outbreak so I thought I'd invite him on the show to discuss this and we had a fascinating conversation on the topic.A full transcript of our conversation is available on TomRaftery.com