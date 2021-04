Community Live

Tom Raftery

I am a big fan of the folks over on the Supply Chain Now podcasts and livestreams. I regularly attend their livestreams, and was even honoured to be asked to be a guest on one of their episodes I wanted to reciprocate, so I invited the newest podcaster to their fold, Karin Bursa who runs the TekTok Supply Chain Now podcast , which as the name suggests focuses more on the tech side of supply chain, so you know we have a lot in common!