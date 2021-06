Tom Raftery

Supply chain disruption is becoming the norm rather than the exception. Whether it is cracks in the Hernando do Soto bridge , ships getting stuck in the Suez Canal, or global pandemics, supply chains need to be more agile than ever.To talk through some of the implications of this I invited Mike Snape of SAP partner company Oliver Wight to come on the podcast and chat about this with myself and Claus Jensen . Mike and Claus went deep into how Integrated Business Planning can help organisations.