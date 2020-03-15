Community Live

Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and IoT/Edge Computing - A Chat with Elvira Wallis

Tom Raftery
March 15, 2020

On this second Digital Supply Chain podcast on the theme of Industry 4.0, I had a great chat with Elvira Wallis (@ElviraWallis on Twitter and Elvira Wallis on LinkedIn). Elvira is the Global Head of IoT at SAP, so obviously I was keen to find out her take on how Digital Supply Chain, IoT and Industry 4.0 intersect. We had a great conversation covering Supply Chain, Internet of Things, Edge Computing, Cloud - their use cases, challenges and opportunities. Towards the end of the podcast I asked Elvira what links she would like people to be aware of and she replied: "Oh definitely join me on Twitter. Join me on LinkedIn. And of course, we have our flabbergastingly great web site SAP.com/IoT. And not to forget, we’re going to run an openSAP IoT course in the near future. And I would really appreciate you joining us in that openSAP course" A full transcript of our conversation is available on TomRaftery.com. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.

