Community Live

Supply chains have been shocked with a perfect storm of trade wars, an oil price crash, and the coronavirus - how should they respond?In the midst of this crisis, I reached out to old friend Lorcan Sheehan (@LorcanS on Twitter) to talk about the impact the coronavirus is having on supply chains, and how companies can and should respond. Lorcan is the founder and CEO of international supply chain consultancy PerformanSC, and through his dealings with clients throughout the world, I was interested in his take on it, and his advice for organisations in the midst of this disruption.We had a super interesting chat, have a listen, and let me know what you think.A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!