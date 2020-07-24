Community Live

Tom Raftery

I messed up!I had a scheduling snafu which meant I don't have a guest for today's show, so you are stuck with me (!).Now, I know next to nothing about supply chains, so instead I recorded this episode about how I discovered a great supply chain community over on Reddit.It being Reddit, the demographic over there tends to skew younger, but it is an excellent place to check out supply chain related conversations. If you haven't yet been there, I can highly recommend checking it out. You could well find your next employee there. Or solve that supply chain related problem that has been bugging you for a while now. Enjoy.