Community Live

Strategies for Improving Fleet Efficiency - a chat with PowerFleet's Mark Stanton
Tom Raftery
February 26, 2021
The world has changed enormously in the last 12 months. Ecommerce is at an all time high as people are avoiding going to physical stores, and increasingly ordering online. This has huge implications for the logistics sector.
To talk about this and strategies to improve their efficacy I invited Mark Stanton onto the podcast. Mark is GM of Powerfleet for Supply Chain. We had a very cool chat about the newer technologies being rolled out in the space.