Community Live

Tom Raftery

I have interactions from people associated with startup companies on a reasonably regular basis, and often get asked the same question, "As a startup, how can I engage with SAP?" As the founder or co-founder of a number of startups myself, I can well sympathise with this sentiment - breaking in to large enterprises can be daunting, and the organisations themselves can be labyrinthine.To help answer that I reached out to Christian Boos who is the Global Head of Startup Engagement at SAP, and I invited him on to the show.He gracefully accepted and we had a great chat about startups and SAP - how startups can engage with SAP, what they can get from it, and he gave some excellent examples of startups who have benefitted from it, including one sweet sustainability story.