Community Live

Reducing waste in medical supply chains with the circular economy - a chat with Lifecycle Revive's Andy Straisfeld
Tom Raftery
May 31, 2021
The Covid 19 pandemic has seen a massive increase in the amount of PPE being used by both healthcare professionals, and by the general public. Much of this is discarded after use and goes straight to landfill.
Lifecycle Revive want to fix that. They have come up with a way to take this medical waste, convert it to plastic pellets, and then use those pellets back into PPE once again. What a phenomenal initiative.
I invited Andy Straisfeld, Lifecycle Revive's VP of Business Development to come on the podcast to tell me all about it and he did not disappoint.