Community Live

Tom Raftery

Child sexual abuse is an horrific crime. Fortunately technology can help detect abuse, prosecute the perpetrators, and protect the victims, and potential victims. I invited Netclean's CEO Anna Borgström to come on the podcast to talk about this - how organisations can protect their reputation, and help keep kids safe. During our conversation she mentioned that, as reported in their 2018 Netclean Report they have found that 1 in 500 computers in the workplace is used to consume child sexual abuse material. I had no idea it was so prevalent.